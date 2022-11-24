Weather forecast Eden Park Auckland: IND vs NZ weather in Auckland New Zealand 25 November

With proceedings in India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 moving to Auckland for the first time, the city will be venue to an international cricket match for the first time in 2022. Fourth city to host India on this tour, Eden Park will be hosting a New Zealand-India ODI after more than 33 months tomorrow.

With neither of the two teams announcing their Playing XIs on the eve of the match, all eyes will be on the toss right before a day-night contest on Friday.

As was the case during the recently concluded three-match T20I series, Indian team management will have more pondering to do to finalize their Playing XI for the first ODI. Having said that, head coach VVS Laxman and captain Shikhar Dhawan’s task has been cut short due to a reduction in the available options as all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and uncapped pacer Kuldeep Sen are no longer part of this Indian squad.

Weather forecast Eden Park Auckland

Auckland will provide no clear-cut respite to players from inclement weather conditions in Southern hemisphere. A 70% cloud cover on an otherwise cool and pleasant day has it in it to play cause some delay on yet another occasion in the last week or so.

Going by weather portal AccuWeather’s weather prediction for the match day in Auckland, there’s a rain probability of 20% around early morning. Although the number will reduce to 0% before and after noon, it will be at 7% at the time of toss (02:00 PM). Furthermore, rain probability will remain at 7% for the remainder of the day.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the match at the Eden Park isn’t under a weather threat per se. However, it would be naive to rule out a brief interruption here or there.

Auckland weather hourly

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

03:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

04:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

06:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

08:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).

09:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).

10:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).

11:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).