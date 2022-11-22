IND vs NZ ODI squad 2022: Indian team squad for ODIs against New Zealand player list

Team India have lifted the T20I series against New Zealand with a margin of 1-0, after the third and last match ended in a tie, with both the teams’ score level as per the DLS method.

After some remarkable death bowling which restricted the Kiwis to 160, India had lost their top-3 batters within three Overs into the chase, to find themselves in trouble.

With forecasts of rain at sight, India would have well fallen short of the DLS par score, had their skipper Hardik Pandya (30* off 18) decided to get his eye in upon arrival at the crease.

ALSO READ: Mitchell Santner rues his misfield which led to a tie due in IND vs NZ third T20I

Alongside Suryakumar Yadav (13 off 10), Pandya batted aggressively to post 58/3 on the scoreboard after the end of Powerplay.

Luckily for them, the DLS par score at the 9-Over mark stood at 75, with India’s scorecard reading exactly 75/4 after 9 Overs when persistent rainfall made sure no further play was possible. Resultantly, the match ended in a tie.

IND vs NZ ODI squad 2022

The action will now move on to the Eden Park in Auckland, where both the teams will play the first of three-match ODI series, on November 25 (Friday).

The next two matches will take place on November 27 and 30 at Hamilton and Christchurch respectively, to mark the end of India’s tour.

With Hardik Pandya being rested for the aforementioned ODI series, Southpaw batter Shikhar Dhawan will take charge as the skipper of the side, with Rishabh Pant remaining as the vice-captain of the squad.

While Shubman Gill is likely to open the innings alongside Dhawan, Sanju Samson will most probably be slated into the playing XI after a successful home ODI series against South Africa in October.

Also, the allrounders in Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur are back in the mix, with fast bowler Kuldeep Sen earning his maiden international call-up.

The rest of the players in the squad are the ones who featured in the T20I squad as well.

Indian team squad for ODIs against New Zealand

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.