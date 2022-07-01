Weather forecast in Edgbaston Birmingham: Birmingham weather today Friday ENG vs IND 5th Test

Weather forecast in Edgbaston Birmingham: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of the Day-1 of ENG vs IND test.

The much-anticipated Test between England and India started at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first considering the nature of the pitch and the atmosphere around.

Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting well, but Gill poked a delivery of James Anderson and Zak Crawley took an easy catch at the slips. Cheteshwar Pujara also could not last long and got out on his individual score of 13 runs. Team India lost their 2nd wicket at 46 runs.

Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari then tried to stitch a partnership for the 3rd wicket. Hanuma Vihari was playing at 14 (46 balls) and Virat Kohli was at 1 (7 balls) when rain interrupted the proceedings.

Weather forecast in Edgbaston Birmingham

The rain forced the umpires to take early lunch at the Edgbaston Stadium, and the groundstaff was relatively quick to cover the pitch to save it from any kind of damage. Rains are quite common in this part of the year in England, and it was forecasted earlier as well for day one of the game.

The forecast for the next three hours of the match is not that great as well. There are 40% to 51% chances of rain in the next three hours of the match. After three hours, the chances of rain will go down to 34%. So, there can be multiple rain interruptions in between the match.

UPDATE – It has started to rain here at the Edgbaston Stadium.#ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022

The temperature will range between 16 to 19 degrees Celcius, so it will be on the cooler side, and the precipitation will go up to 60% during the day. There will be overcast conditions on the day, but the sun can sneak out in between for a bit. The pacers will have an advantage considering the favourable conditions.