Weather at Edgbaston Cricket Ground tomorrow Day 5: Weather forecast at Edgbaston Birmingham ENG vs IND 5th Test

Weather at Edgbaston Cricket Ground tomorrow Day 5: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the ENG vs IND 5th test.

The 5th test of the 5-match test series between England and India will be decided on day five of the match. This match was set to be played last year in Manchester, but it got postponed due to the Covid threat. The English has changed a lot in the last year, and they are flying high under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

England got the target of 378 runs in the 4th innings, and if they can chase this down, this will be a record chase by the English side. However, this English side will fancy themselves to chase this target as they did almost an impossible last month against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Weather at Edgbaston Cricket Ground tomorrow Day 5

The 5th day of the England vs India Edgbaston test is going to be a thrilling affair with all the possible results still achievable in the game. Whenever there is a match in England at this time of the year, all the eyes remain on the rain gods as they have the power to spoil the match.

Ben Stokes’ figures are his best in a Test innings since September 2017. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uoGxaV3fGA — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 4, 2022

In great news for the cricket fans around, the weather is expected to be clear for the whole day-5 of the match. According to AccuWeather, there is absolutely no chance of rain on day 5, and the sun will also make its presence felt in the match. There will be overcast conditions in between as well which will favour the pacers.

The temperature will range from 18-20 degrees Celcius, and the humidity will go up to 60% at the maximum. So, the conditions will be quite ideal for the last day of the match. The English batters will love batting on the surface under the sun, and they will be happy that no overs will be lost due to bad weather.