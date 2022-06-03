Weather forecast in Lord’s London: Will it rain on Day 3 of ENG vs NZ 1st Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground?

Weather forecast in Lord’s London: Advantage New Zealand in the second innings, but rain may prove to be the obstacle cometh Day 3.

After Stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Kiwi middle-order batters in Daryl Mitchell (97*) and Tom Blundell (90*) have stitched together an unbeaten 180*- run partnership for the fifth wicket, to make a stellar comeback after a poor show with the bat in the first innings.

After restricting the England batters to a slender 9-run lead in the first innings, New Zealand were off to yet another poor start with the bat, losing their top-4 batters at the score of 56.

However, batting throughout most part of the second session, and then the entire third session of the day unscathed, New Zealand are now sitting at an authoritative position where they can now dictate terms, unless they witness yet another collapse in the morning tomorrow.

After the end of day’s play, the Kane Williamson-led side have managed to take a handy lead of 227 runs, with the scorecard reading 236/4 in 79 Overs.

However, in line with the weather forecast a week ago, the morning might turn out to be a gloomy one for the Kiwi fans on Day 3.

150-run partnership between @dazmitchell47 (80*) and Tom Blundell (78*). They push the total over 200 late at Lord’s 🏏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/hFrhIWtZ5Q — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 3, 2022

As per Accuweather, there are more than 50% chances of a downpour at the Lord’s at the time of start of play on Day 3, with sun highly likely not to peep out of the clouds until 3 pm local time.

At around 2 pm, there is the forecast of yet another spell of rain, post which the conditions are likely to remain pleasant until Stumps are called on Day 3 of this nicely poised Test match.

Thus, if forecasts are to be believed, we are in for at least a couple of rain delays tomorrow, but can be assured that the entire day’s play will likely not be washed out due to the same.