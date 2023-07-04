The Lord’s is the most iconic cricketing venue in the world. Known as the ‘Home of Cricket’, there is an interesting reason why Lord’s is called Lord’s. The history of the ground goes back to 1787 when it was named after a promising bowler named Thomas Lord.

Advertisement

Lord’s is owned by the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) and is the home ground of Middlesex County Cricket Club. The MCC Museum is the world’s oldest sporting museum. It is open throughout the year and fans can pay a visit as a part of the stadium tour. It has its own rules and regulations that fans have to follow in order to watch the match.

There are dressing guidelines and the spectators (sitting in a particular stand) have to match that hygiene inside the ground. Usually, you won’t find any kind of mockery or disrespect for the players. Even though it is not the biggest ground but none of the stadiums can match its aura or historical significance.

Advertisement

Why Is Lords Called Lords?

Readers must note that Thomas Lord was the founder of the MCC. Earl of Winchilsea and the Duke of Richmond urged Lord to find them a new ground. He laid out a wicket, fenced it up and charged sixpence admission. Interestingly, the only entrance and exit of the ground was through his wine shop.

It is to be noticed that the current Lord’s is not on the original site. The first ground was used from 1787 to 1814 and it is known as Lord’s Old Ground now. Dorset Square now stands at the very same venue. Between 1811 to 1813, the second ground, i.e., Lord’s middle ground was used before switching to the first venue in 1814.

The present venue is the third ground and has gone through many redevelopments over the years. Lord’s first Test match was between England and Australia in 1884 where the hosts won by an innings and 5 runs. The pavilion at the ground was designed by Thomas Verity in 1890.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cricketworldcup/status/1143464468657180672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Why It Is Called The Nursery End At Lords?

There are two ends at the ground, i.e., Nursery End and Pavilion End. Nursery End is towards the famous media centre of the ground. It is named the same as this stand allowed uninterrupted access between the main ground and nursery ground because of the design. Nursery Ground is generally used for practice and is also owned by MCC only.

Advertisement

The Pavilion End is where the main pavilion of the ground is located. Lord’s Pavilion is quite special and only the members of MCC can sit there during matches. The dressing rooms are also located in the same and have both inside and balcony views.