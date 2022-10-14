Weather forecast Manuka Oval Canberra: Current weather in Canberra for AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I

Weather forecast Manuka Oval Canberra: Rain has played spoilsport in the ongoing third Australia vs England T20I.

The third T20I of England’s tour of Australia 2022 in Canberra has been affected by rain resulting in players walking off the ground. The weather forecast for the day comprised of rain today to the extent that locals has witnessed a passing shower before the start of the match.

The first rain interruption came right after the powerplay when Australia spinner Adam Zampa has just begun his first over after captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field for the third in a row in this series.

A comparatively subdued start by their contemporary standards, England 47/1 in the powerplay. With captain Jos Buttler and batter Dawid Malan striking at 113.63 and 121.42 respectively before the rain break, the visitors would be hoping for them to accelerate once play resumes.

While there’s quite a lot of time left before players start to lose overs, Buttler and Malan will have to change gears quickly especially if overs are lost at the Manuka Oval today.

Weather forecast Manuka Oval Canberra

Having said that, a resumption could also be some time away from us now as a cold and chilly day in the city is expected to comprise of more rainfall.

At this point in time, a 67% rain probability according to BBC is holding true. The same, however, is expected to decrease within an hour and further drop by the next two hours. The same number will fall to almost single-digit figures an hour before midnight.

Going by the current weather forecast, losing some overs wouldn’t be surprising by any means. However, it would be quite astonishing and disappointing if no play happens from hereon.

Hourly weather at Manuka Oval, Canberra

08:00 PM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).

09:00 PM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).

10:00 PM – 10 degree (Rain Probability – 26%).

11:00 PM – 9 degree (Rain Probability – 12%).

00:00 AM – 9 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).