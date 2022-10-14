“Shape the ball away and bring in the outside edge”: Nathan Lyon predicts Alex Hales dismissal off Josh Hazlewood at Manuka Oval

Nathan Lyon predicts Alex Hales dismissal: The Australian spinner got his analysis absolutely right in the commentary box.

During the third T20I of England’s ongoing tour of Australia in Canberra, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood drew first blood on the second delivery that he bowled after captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in a bid to improve their chasing skills.

It all happened on the eighth delivery of the match when Hazlewood affected more of a Test match-type dismissal to send England opening batter Alex Hales (0) back to the pavilion.

A proper back of a length ball angling into Hales but eventually shaping away from him after pitching led to his dismissal. Neither in front nor back in terms of his feet movement, Hales was left with no other option than to try and defend the ball in an unconvincing manner.

Nathan Lyon predicts Alex Hales dismissal off Josh Hazlewood at Manuka Oval

Meanwhile, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon nailed a prediction while calling the match for Fox Sports. Accompanying another Australian great in Adam Gilchrist in the commentary box, Lyon was just talking about shaping the ball away from right-handed batters when Hazlewood dismissed Hales at the Manuka Oval today.

“[Ball is] Moving a little bit. If they can shape the ball away and bring in the outside edge,” Lyon had said right before the dismissal receiving validation from his co-commentator.

A comparatively slower start by English standards was followed by a rain interruption forcing players to walk off the ground right after the powerplay. After almost a 30-minute break, groundsmen have started to remove covers off the ground.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if play will start immediately without the loss of any overs or will both players and fans will have to kill more time before live action begins.