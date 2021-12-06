Weather in Dhaka Bangladesh: What is Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka weather forecast for BAN vs PAK Test Day 3?

Weather in Dhaka Bangladesh: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 3 of second BAN vs PAK Test.

The start of the third day of the second Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh in Dhaka has been delayed due to persistent rain at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

With the first two days of the match getting severely affected by rain, only 63.2 overs of play has been possible in the Test match for now. Weather conditions have been such in Dhaka that over 100 overs have been already lost in the match.

Rain might have kept our boys off the field, but they had a gripping match of their own in the dressing room Babar Azam batted first, and had a cautious start pic.twitter.com/sDQkIojpWP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2021

Readers must note that players from both the teams are still in the hotel and are yet to reach the venue. With rain pouring down at this point in time as well, there might be a possibility of Day 3 getting called-off without a ball being bowled. Having said that, such a decision will only be taken post noon.

Weather in Dhaka Bangladesh

If the weather forecast according to AccuWeather is to be believed, weather-related situation doesn’t look very encouraging for today. Barring a brief passage in the second session where the rain probability is less than 50%, the weather prediction for the rest of the day is quite rainy with a rain probability of more than 70%.

Assuming that no or a very minimal play takes place on Monday, it would be really difficult for teams to bring out a result in this match. While Pakistan have only scored 188/2 for now, rain is expected to play spoilsport on Day 4 and 5 as well.

11:00 AM – 21 degree (Rain).

12:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain).

01:00 PM – 22 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain).

03:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain).

04:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain).

05:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Cloudy).