Weather in Guyana West Indies 2nd ODI: Providence Stadium Guyana weather forecast WI vs BAN today match

Weather in Guyana West Indies 2nd ODI: The SportsRush brings you the weather report of the WI vs BAN 2nd ODI match.

Guyana’s Providence Stadium will host the 2nd match of the 3-match ODI series between West Indies and Bangladesh. The visitors won the first ODI match, and they would aim to win the series, whereas West Indies will aim to stay in the series.

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is on the slower side, and the bowlers of Bangladesh will again enjoy bowling on the surface. West Indies’ top-order will again be under the radar after the failure in the first ODI match. The bowling of West Indies has done well under these conditions.

Bangladesh has been led by Tamim Iqbal in this series, and they batted well in the last match. Again the eyes will be on the bowlers of the side who were excellent in the last match.

Weather in Guyana West Indies 2nd ODI

All the eyes will again be on the weather in the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh in Guyana. Rain interrupted the proceedings in the last match as well, and the forecast is not great for the 2nd ODI is under some dark clouds as well. If the match gets cancelled, West Indies won’t be able to win the series.

According to Accuweather, the forecast for the 2nd match is not promising, and the rain can halt the proceedings. During the game hours, the chances of rain range from 35% to 51%, so the match can be halted in between because of the weather. Ahead of the match, there are 57% chances of rain, so the toss can get delayed as well.

The temperature will range between 28-30 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will go as high as 80%. So, there will be hot and humid conditions throughout the match, and it won’t be pleasing for the players on the field. Keeping the overcast conditions in mind, both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.