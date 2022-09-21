Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report: Guyana pitch report today match BR vs SKNP CPL 2022

Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report: Providence Stadium will become the fifth Caribbean Premier League 2022 venue.

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 has reached its business end, and every match from now will be very critical in deciding the fate of the teams. Guyana’s Providence Stadium is set to host the remaining league games of CPL 2022.

Barbados Royals have confirmed their place in the playoffs of the tournament by winning 7 of their 8 games in the tournament so far. Guyana Amazon Warriors are at the bottom with just a single win, but they also have an outside chance if they can win all of their home matches ahead.

Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report

The pitches in the Caribbean Premier League have been sluggish for batting, and the same can be expected in the Guyana leg of the tournament as well. This ground will host the next 7 games of the tournament, and it won’t easy for the batters yet again.

Historically, the pitches in Guyana have been really tough for the batters. This pitch gets slow and low, and the batters will find it tough to play their shots properly. The initial overs of the match will be the best ones for batting because of the freshness of the wickets.

As the game will reach the middle overs, the spinners will take over the match. The ball stays slow and low, and the turn on the offering will make their job a lot easier. At the death, the pacers can get wickets by using the slower balls from their arsenal. The batters will have to spend time at the crease in order to score runs.

A total of 8 T20Is have been played here, where five of them have been won by the teams batting second. The average 1st innings T20I score here has been 148 runs. In 32 CPL games played here, the average 1st innings score has been just 141 runs.