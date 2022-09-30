Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report CPL final 2022: BR vs JT pitch report today match Guyana Cricket Stadium

Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report CPL final 2022: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report for the Caribbean Premier League final.

Barbados Royals will be up against Jamaica Tallawahs in the final match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The winner of this match will take the trophy home.

Barbados Royals finished as the table-toppers, and they won the Qualifier-1 to reach the finals. Despite losing David Miller and Quinton de Kock midway, this team has done brilliantly. Rahkeem Cornwall and Azam Khan proved their batting powers in the last match, whereas the bowlers have also done their job well.

Jamaica Tallawahs surprised everyone in the tournament as none gave them a chance to even qualify for the playoffs. The spinners have been the biggest strength of the side, and the quadruple of Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi and Fabian Allen will again play a huge part for the side.

Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report CPL final 2022

Guyana’s Providence Stadium has already hosted 9 games in a row, and this final will be the 10th straight game at this ground. It will be interesting to see how the surface will fare out in the final match of the tournament.

Generally, the tracks in CPL have been the sluggish ones, but Guyana has produced some high-scoring encounters this season. Although, the pitches have been great for batting in the initial overs of the game, but getting slower as the game goes on. The results of CPL 2022 in Guyana prove the same as well.

Out of 9 games, 7 games have been won by the teams batting first this season in Guyana. The average 1st innings score here has been 173 runs, which proves that the pitch has been brilliant to bat on in the first half of the innings. With the smaller boundaries, it is easy for the batters to clear the fences.

The spinners will again play an important part on this track, and both captains would want to bat first upon winning the toss. Both sides have some brilliant spinners in their ranks.