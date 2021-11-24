Weather in Kanpur Green Park: What is the weather forecast for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1

Weather in Kanpur Green Park: How will the weather fare up on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at Kanpur?

After whitewashing New Zealand in the 3-match T20I series under the new Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Team India brace themselves up for a tough Kiwi challenge with the two-match Test series beginning from November 25 at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

With the incumbent skipper Virat Kohli opting to rest for the first Test and current T20 captain Rohit Sharma resting for the entire series, Ajinkya Rahane will take up the captaincy duty during the first Test.

Going through an extended run of poor form, Rahane has a challenging task cut out for himself on a personal front, with only three batters in the line-up having an experience of playing more than ten Tests for Team India.

– – ? That moment when #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid rolled his arm over in the nets. #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/97YzcKJBq3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2021

The imminent two-match series is of utmost significance as it is a part of the current cycle of the World Test Championship as well. It is also to kept in mind that the Kiwis are in fact the current title holder of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Weather in Kanpur Green Park: What are chances of weather playing spoilsport?

With the first Test due to commence tomorrow, November 25 from 9:30 am onwards, the good new for fans from both the countries is that there is no possibility of weather playing spoilsport on Day 1 in particular, and the entire 5-day duration of the Test in general.

As per Accuweather, there are 0% chances of rain on Day 1, with presence of a Hazy sunshine throughout during the day.

The temperature would be at a slightly lower side during the start of the day’s play in the morning- lingering around at the 20 degrees Celsius mark. But, as the day progresses it would reach to a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius till around 3 pm.

Thus, all in all the weather is not going to play a spoilsport on Day 1 of the first Test at Kanpur.