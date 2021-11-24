“That disappoints me greatly”: Ian Smith on BCCI’s decision of resting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur

India vs New Zealand Test: Former Kiwi player Ian Smith has selected his playing eleven for the first Test at Kanpur.

India will take on New Zealand in the first test of the two-game series on 25 November 2021 in Kanpur. Both sides met each other in the WTC Final, where New Zealand took the crown. This series is also a part of the WTC, so both games are going to be crucial.

New Zealand won the last bilateral series against India at home, but they have never won in India. The Kiwis have rested Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme for this series. Team India is also without players like Virat, Rohit, Rishabh, Shami, and Bumrah, whereas KL Rahul is also injured.

Meanwhile, Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Ian Smith is unhappy with BCCI’s decision of resting players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He has also picked his playing eleven for the first Test at Kanpur.

India vs New Zealand Test: Ian Smith picks his playing eleven for Kanpur test

BCCI have rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their workload management. However, Smith believes that the BCCI is taking this series lightly and should have played the ace players.

“India have left out Kohli and Sharma, it intrigues me actually that we’re resting people in Test cricket these days, that disappoints me greatly,” Smith told sen.com.au.

Virat Kohli in the practice sessions in Cricket club Mumbai ahead of the Second Test match against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/xHVYOh351I — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 23, 2021

Smith advised New Zealand to play with three spinners considering the sub-continent pitches. He also selected his playing Kiwi playing eleven for the first Test at Kanpur.

“You’ve got to have (Neil) Wagner so when you get in trouble, he can try and bowl you out of it with his stamina,” Smith said.

Interestingly, Smith has left out Southee and Santner from his side and selected Jamieson & Wagner to lead the pace attack.

Ian Smith’s playing eleven: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner.