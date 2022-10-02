Weather of Guwahati today: Barsapara Cricket Stadium weather forecast for India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Weather of Guwahati today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for IND vs SA 2nd T20I.

India and South Africa will face each other after a three-day gap in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at the Barsapara Stadium tonight. The match will be only the fourth international match to be played at this venue.

Currently with a 1-0 series lead to their name, the hosts would be keen to win their fourth match and second bilateral T20I series in a row in spite of some key absentees from their squad. South Africa, on the other hand, would also be wanting to return to winning ways as no team would want to lose a series right before ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Neither of the two teams announced their Playing XI on the eve of the match. However, fans shouldn’t be surprised if both of them tinker with their combinations. South Africa, in particular, could leave out out-of-form wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock.

Weather of Guwahati today

With the city of Guwahati having last hosted an international match in January 2020, locals would be praying for the imminent match to not follow the same route despite some early indications. For the unversed, India vs Sri Lanka T20I then was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

A hot and dangerously humid day in the city comprises of high chances of rainfall throughout the day. An international match being played on a national holiday has it in it to be spoiled due to a potential spell or two of rainfall during the match hours. In such a situation, all the stakeholders would be hoping for a truncated match, at least.

As far as the rain probability by AccuWeather is concerned, Guwahati has a rain prediction of 34% at the start time of the match. The number is expected to rise to 53% at 11:00 PM (IST) on a day where cloud cover is as high as 93%.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium hourly weather today

07:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

08:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

09:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

10:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

11:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 53%).