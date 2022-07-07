Weather of Guyana West Indies today: Guyana Cricket Stadium weather forecast WI vs BAN 3rd T20I Providence

Weather of Guyana West Indies today: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of the 3rd T2oI between West Indies and Bangladesh.

West Indies and Bangladesh will take on each other in the 3rd match of the three-match T20I series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The hosts are 1-0 ahead in the series, and they would want to seal the series, whereas the Bangladesh side would want to level it.

Rovman Powell played an excellent knock in the last match for the Caribbean side, and he would want to continue. The bowling of West Indies bowled well in the last match. Bangladesh also have some talented players in their ranks, and they would want to bounce back.

Looking at the pitch of the Providence Stadium, both sides can add some spinners in their ranks. The visitors have some really good slower ball bowlers, and they will enjoy playing here.

Weather of Guyana West Indies today

All the eyes will be on the weather in the 3rd T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh. It is interesting to note that the last two matches at this venue were abandoned due to rain. If this match gets abandoned, the hosts will automatically win the series.

The weather for the 3rd T20I match is not looking promising as well. According to Accuweather, the percentage of rain will range from 40% to 51% between the match hours. However, before the match hours, the percentage of rain is around 85%, so the match can definitely get delayed due to wet outfield.

.@Ravipowell26 joins an elite list of batsmen as the 4th joint fastest to a WI T20I half century!💥#WIvBAN #MaroonMagic pic.twitter.com/Ev529kwJ9T — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 4, 2022

The temperature will range between 26 to 28 degrees Celcius, and the humidity will be around 81% as well. So, there will be hot and humid conditions during the match. It is almost sure that the rain will halt the proceedings in between, and there can be multiple breaks.

The sun is expected to stay behind the clouds, and with the DLS rule and overcast conditions in mind, both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss in this match.