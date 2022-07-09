Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report 1st ODI: WI vs BAN pitch report Guyana ODI

Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report 1st ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the first ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh.

West Indies will take Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After winning the T20Is, the hosts would want to stamp their authority in the ODIs as well.

Shai Hope will again lead the top-order of the West Indies in this match, and he has some able supporting batters as well. The bowlers of the hosts have done well. Bangladesh will be led by Tamim Iqbal, and they will miss the services of Shakib al Hasan in this series.

Providence Stadium Guyana pitch report 1st ODI

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will be hosting an ODI match after a span of almost four years. West Indies and India were scheduled to play a match in 2019, but it got abandoned. The pitch at the Providence Stadium will definitely not excite the batters due to his slowish nature.

In the last couple of years, it has been seen that the pitch has been on the slower side, and the shot-making has been really tough at this very stadium. The slower balls will grip onto the surface, and there is an uneven bounce on the track as well. So, both teams would want to take advantage of the powerplay overs in batting.

A total of 21 ODIs have been played on this ground, where the chasing teams have won 8 and the defending teams have won 13 matches. So, this is a ground where both sides would want to bat first. The average 1st innings score at this ground is just 233 runs. The smaller boundaries can go in the favour of the batters.

Sunil Narine is the highest-ever wicket-taker at this ground in the ODIs, whereas DJ Bravo is at the 2nd position. The spinners get turn and grip from the surface, whereas the pacers bowling slower deliveries have also got their rewards. 250 can be a par score at this venue.