Weather in Guyana West Indies today: Providence Stadium Guyana weather forecast WI vs BAN 1st ODI

Weather in Guyana West Indies today: The SportsRush brings you the weather report of Guyana for West Indies and Bangladesh 1st ODI.

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Guyana will host all three matches of the series.

West Indies won the T20Is, and they would want to stamp their authority in the ODIs as well. Shai Hope will again be the leader of the batting attack, whereas Rovman Powell would want to continue his form from the T20Is. The bowlers of the side have done well in the series so far.

Bangladesh would want to bounce in the ODIs after losing the T20I series. Tamim Iqbal will be leading the side, and Shakib al Hasan will miss this series. The pitch at the Providence stadium may favour Bangaldesh’s style of play.

Weather in Guyana West Indies today

The weather in the Caribbean island at this time of the year is not great for cricket, and the first ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh is under some dark clouds as well.

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for the 1st ODI match is not looking promising at all. The chances of rain will go from 34% to 74% in the match hours, so it is quite possible that the rain will halt the proceedings in between. Before the match starts, the chances of rain are around 54%, so the match can possibly get delayed as well.

Talking about the temperature, it will range between 27 to 29 degrees Celsius, and humidity going as high as 88%. So, the conditions are not going to be comfortable for the players out there in the middle. With multiple rain breaks expected, the players will need to adjust.

Considering the overcast conditions and DLS method in mind, both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss in this very match.