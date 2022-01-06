Weather Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg today: What is the weather forecast for IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 4?

Weather Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg: Start of play on Day 4 of second India vs South Africa Test has been delayed due to rain.

The start of play on the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg has been delayed due to bad weather conditions.

South Africa, who need 122 more runs to win the match with eight wickets in hand, have enough time at their hand to equalize the series ahead of a virtual knockout match in Durban.

In what will be the third-highest successful run-chase at the Wanderers, South Africa wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity of sealing a daunting chase especially after scoring 118/2 in 40 overs on the back of captain Dean Elgar’s (46*) sensible and opening partner Aiden Markram’s 31 (38) stroke-filled innings.

Weather Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg

Going by our previous Day 4 weather forecast, rain pouring down in Johannesburg today was always on the expected lines. However, there were more chances of the same happening in the second session.

The Wanderers under a cloud cover at the moment ☁️ It is drizzling 🌧️ here on Day 4⃣ We will be back with LIVE updates #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/62pKNpaLJ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

Given the amount of rain over the Wanderers at this point in time, it appears that the first session could be washed out entirely. With the rain probability remaining the same as last night, it will be interesting to see how weather behaves in the following sessions.

South Africa, who currently have an advantage in the match, would be itching to get on with the game. However, weather conditions will make their task all the more difficult.

Weather Johannesburg hourly

12:00 PM – 25 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

01:00 PM – 24 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

02:00 PM – 23 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 22 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

04:00 PM – 21 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 21 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Mostly Cloudy).