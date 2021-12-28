Weather report in Centurion South Africa tomorrow: What is the weather prediction for IND vs SA Day 4 at SuperSport Park?

Weather report in Centurion: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 4 of first SA vs IND Test.

India have gained a solid 146-run lead at stumps of the third day of the first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion. A day which witnessed the fall of as many as 18 wickets eventually saw India vice-captain Lokesh Rahul and all-rounder Shardul Thakur walking back unbeaten after scoring 16/1 in six overs in their second innings.

It was in the last 45 minutes of the day when India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Keshav Maharaj (12) to bundle out the hosts for 197 in 62.3 overs.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 12th over, South Africa batter Temba Bavuma scored his 16th Test half-century to save his team from a proper collapse at the SuperSport Park. While Bavuma scored 52 (103), he received some assistance from other middle and lower-order as a combined effort staged a recovery for them from 32/4.

18 wickets have fallen today at the Centurion Park. The most in a single day in Tests at this venue.

Previously, 16 wickets on 18 Nov 2007, which also was the 3rd (& final) day. #SAvNZ#INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 28, 2021

In what was his sixth Test five-wicket haul, fast bowler Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 16-5-44-5. Other than Shami, fellow pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur also picked a couple of wickets in the first innings.

Weather report in Centurion South Africa

Much like the whole of Day 3, the morning session of Day 4 is almost certain to be played under sunny conditions. According to AccuWeather, rain probability is nil for the first session tomorrow.

On a comparatively warmer day, temperature is expected to exceed the 25-degree mark especially towards the afternoon. Having said that, there’s also a high rain probability of 51% in the second session. An encouraging sign with respect to Wednesday is that the rain probability will decrease to <20% in the evening session.

Assuming that some rain falls in Centurion tomorrow, it might affect the original plan of conducting a 98-over day. However, rain is unlikely to be as persistent as Day 2 where the whole of day would get washed out.

Centurion weather hourly Wednesday

10:00 AM – 24 degree (Mostly Sunny).

11:00 AM – 26 degree (Partly Sunny).

12:00 PM – 26 degree (Partly Sunny).

01:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy without storms).

02:00 PM – 27 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 28 degree (Partly Sunny).

04:00 PM – 27 degree (Partly Sunny).

05:00 PM – 27 degree (Partly Sunny).

06:00 PM – 26 degree (Intermittent Clouds).