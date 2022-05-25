Weather report of Eden Gardens Kolkata: Weather in Kolkata Eden Garden now

Weather report of Eden Gardens Kolkata: The toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore got delayed due to rain.

Lucknow Super Giants are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match of Indian Premier League 2022. The match is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The toss of the match got delayed due to rain.

When both of these sides met earlier this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 18 runs. The winner of this match will face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-2 match in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-1 to enter the final of the tournament.

Weather report of Eden Gardens Kolkata

The toss at the Eden Gardens got delayed due to rain, but the best thing is that the forecast later is not that bleak. There are a few chances of rain in the upcoming hours of the night.

According to Accuweather, the chances of rain in Kolkata are just 1% from 9 pm to 12 am, with the highest temperature being 30 degrees. However, the humidity can go up to 83% by 11 pm. The drizzle did got heavier and the whole ground was under the covers, but according to the forecast, the rain is not a worry.

Hoping humari umeedo aur taiyaari par paani na phir jaaye 🤞

The drainage system of the Eden Gardens is excellent as well, and the ground can be made ready in just 30 minutes if there is no further run ahead. To get a full T20 match, the play should start at the latest by 9.40 pm. A minimum of five overs a side must be played in order to get a result.

If a 5-over match is not possible, super over will come into place and even if super over is not possible, Lucknow Super Giants will progress in the Qualifier-2 based on their league standings.