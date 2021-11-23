Weather report of Galle Sri Lanka: What is the weather prediction for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4?

Weather report of Galle: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the first SL vs WI Test.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Sri Lanka in Galle, only 42 overs of play was possible throughout the day due to inclement weather conditions.

Resuming their innings in the first session, West Indies scored as many as 102 runs in the 33 overs that were bowled before the lunch break. The visitors, who had lost a couple of wickets in the morning session, witnessed spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (39) getting out on a delivery before umpires decided to take a break due to rain.

What followed were continual inspections all through the remainder of the day as rain gods didn’t allow a single delivery to be bowled on the back of multiple passages of water pouring down. Just when the umpires decided to take the covers off, rain would come again to play spoilsport at the Galle International Stadium.

Play has been called off for the day in Galle on Day 3. 🌧 Play continues tomorrow at 12:15 a.m. AST /11:15 p.m. Jamaica⏰#SLvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/LwbVTGjYOm — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 23, 2021

Weather report of Galle Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, who still lead by 162 runs, will have to not just move things but move them quickly in order to push for a victory. The same will become all the more important if rain continues to fall on the last two days of the match.

As far as the weather prediction for Day 4 (Wednesday) is concerned, Galle is likely to receive more rainfall tomorrow. As was the case on Day 3, the first session is expected to go uninterrupted with a rain probability being in vicinity of 10%.

While the temperature is expected to remain same in the afternoon session, rain probability is predicted to double post lunch. Players and fans should consider themselves fortunate if rain doesn’t fall in this session.

As far as the third session is concerned, thunderstorms are predicted according to AccuWeather. Talking about the rain probability in the evening session, it is likely to be around 50%. Hence, a significant interruption here shouldn’t be surprising by any means.

10:00 AM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

11:00 AM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

03:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 29 degree (Thunderstorms).

05:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).