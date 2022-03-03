Mohali Test records: Full list of Mohali cricket stadium last 10 matches and batting and bowling records at PCA Stadium

Mohali Test records: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will be hosting a Test match after more than five years.
Since its first Test match in 1994, this is the first instance of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium not hosting a Test match for over half-a-decade. While Mohali’s wait of hosting a Test will get over in around 12 hours from now, the first India vs Sri Lanka Test is special for a couple of other reasons.
While former India captain Virat Kohli be playing his 100th Test match tomorrow, his successor Rohit Sharma will be leading India for the first time in this format.
India, who have played all the 13 Mohali Tests thus far, have won seven and lost one over the years. Sri Lanka, who have played a total of six international matches across formats in Mohali, had played their solitary Test match at this venue back in 1997.
Mohali Test records
As is generally the case across the world, Test records at the PCA Stadium also witness a domination by players of the home team. Highest run-scorers in Mohali Tests are Sachin Tendulkar (767), Rahul Dravid (735), Virender Sehwag (645), Gautam Gambhir (545) and Sourav Ganguly (372). Highest run-scorers among active players are mentioned below:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|100
|50
|Murali Vijay (IND)
|3
|363
|153
|52.16
|1
|1
|Cheteshwar Pujara (IND)
|3
|213
|77
|35.5
|0
|2
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|3
|199
|67*
|49.37
|0
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2
|187
|187
|62.33
|1
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|3
|152
|90
|38
|0
|1
If the first seven batters with most runs in Mohali Tests were all Indians, bowlers go a step ahead with first eight of them with most wickets in Mohali Test belonging to India. Readers must note that four out of the Top Five Test wicket-takers at this venue are spinners.
Anil Kumble (36), Harbhajan Singh (24), Ravindra Jadeja (18), Javagal Srinath (17) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16) are the highest Test wicket-takers at the PCA Stadium. Highest wicket-takers among active players are mentioned below:
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|SR
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|3
|18
|17.16
|43.3
|1
|Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)
|3
|16
|23.93
|58.9
|1
|Amit Mishra (IND)
|3
|12
|21.5
|45.1
|1
|Ishant Sharma (IND)
|4
|12
|31.91
|55.3
|0
|Ben Stokes (ENG)
|1
|5
|17.8
|36.4
|1
Highest Test innings totals at the PCA Stadium
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Year
|New Zealand
|630/3d
|198.3
|India
|2003
|India
|516
|147.4
|Pakistan
|2005
|India
|515/9d
|206.5
|Sri Lanka
|1997
|India
|505/3d
|183
|New Zealand
|1999
|India
|499
|132.1
|Australia
|2013
Full list of Mohali cricket stadium last 10 matches
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Year
|India
|England
|India
|8 wickets
|2016
|India
|South Africa
|India
|108 runs
|2015
|India
|Australia
|India
|6 wickets
|2013
|India
|Australia
|India
|1 wicket
|2010
|India
|England
|drawn
|2008
|India
|Australia
|India
|320 runs
|2008
|India
|England
|India
|9 wickets
|2006
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|2005
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|2003
|India
|England
|India
|10 wickets
|2001