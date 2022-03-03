Mohali Test records: Full list of Mohali cricket stadium last 10 matches and batting and bowling records at PCA Stadium

Mohali Test records: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will be hosting a Test match after more than five years.

Since its first Test match in 1994, this is the first instance of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium not hosting a Test match for over half-a-decade. While Mohali’s wait of hosting a Test will get over in around 12 hours from now, the first India vs Sri Lanka Test is special for a couple of other reasons.

While former India captain Virat Kohli be playing his 100th Test match tomorrow, his successor Rohit Sharma will be leading India for the first time in this format.

Welcome to the club 100 .. Go well champion.. Get a big 100 on ur 100th test .. Good luck ✅ https://t.co/ZLZ0kR50I6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 3, 2022

India, who have played all the 13 Mohali Tests thus far, have won seven and lost one over the years. Sri Lanka, who have played a total of six international matches across formats in Mohali, had played their solitary Test match at this venue back in 1997.

Mohali Test records

As is generally the case across the world, Test records at the PCA Stadium also witness a domination by players of the home team. Highest run-scorers in Mohali Tests are Sachin Tendulkar (767), Rahul Dravid (735), Virender Sehwag (645), Gautam Gambhir (545) and Sourav Ganguly (372). Highest run-scorers among active players are mentioned below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Murali Vijay (IND) 3 363 153 52.16 1 1 Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 3 213 77 35.5 0 2 Virat Kohli (IND) 3 199 67* 49.37 0 2 Shikhar Dhawan 2 187 187 62.33 1 0 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 3 152 90 38 0 1

If the first seven batters with most runs in Mohali Tests were all Indians, bowlers go a step ahead with first eight of them with most wickets in Mohali Test belonging to India. Readers must note that four out of the Top Five Test wicket-takers at this venue are spinners.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Mohali Test match?

Anil Kumble (36), Harbhajan Singh (24), Ravindra Jadeja (18), Javagal Srinath (17) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16) are the highest Test wicket-takers at the PCA Stadium. Highest wicket-takers among active players are mentioned below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 3 18 17.16 43.3 1 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 3 16 23.93 58.9 1 Amit Mishra (IND) 3 12 21.5 45.1 1 Ishant Sharma (IND) 4 12 31.91 55.3 0 Ben Stokes (ENG) 1 5 17.8 36.4 1

Highest Test innings totals at the PCA Stadium

Team Score Overs Opposition Year New Zealand 630/3d 198.3 India 2003 India 516 147.4 Pakistan 2005 India 515/9d 206.5 Sri Lanka 1997 India 505/3d 183 New Zealand 1999 India 499 132.1 Australia 2013

Full list of Mohali cricket stadium last 10 matches