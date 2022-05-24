“We’ll have a few drinks and definitely celebrate”: David Miller predicts joyous celebration as Gujarat Titans enter IPL 2022 final

David Miller: The South African batter scored a match-winning half-century to power his team to Indian Premier League 2022 final.

Gujarat Titans batter David Miller has accepted that a fixed “role” assigned to him has worked in his favour in Indian Premier League 2022. Miller, who scored 68* (38) at a strike rate of 178.94 at the Eden Gardens, has now become the second-highest run-scorer for his team this season.

Playing a match-winning knock against his previous franchise in Rajasthan Royals tonight, Miller talked about getting consistent opportunities this season at Titans. In what was his second IPL franchise, Miller had played 10 matches across the last two seasons for Royals.

“I think opportunity, firstly. I’ve been given a role, I felt extremely backed from the outset. My personal game – I’m enjoying my role, I’ve been playing for many years now. Understanding my game a lot better,” Miller told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

David Miller predicts joyous celebration as Gujarat Titans enter IPL 2022 final

Coming in to bat at No. 5 at almost the halfway mark of a 189-run chase, Miller played a titular role in a 106-run fourth-wicket partnership alongside captain Hardik Pandya (40*). Miller, who hit three fours and five sixes, managed to hit three consecutive sixes off Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna with his team needing 16 runs from six balls.

“Concentrate on your breathing, and if it’s in your area, you have to capitalize. It’s just about taking opportunity with both hands,” Miller said with respect to sealing a tense chase in such a grand manner.

Having won Qualifier 1, GT have booked an IPL 2022 final berth for themselves. Set to face a yet to be decided opponent in Ahmedabad on May 29, Gujarat’s first match at their home ground will be an IPL final. Not wanting to think far ahead, Miller admitted to celebrating this victory during their hour-long bus journey back to the hotel.

“We’ve got a few days off. There’s a bus trip back, we’ll have a few drinks and definitely celebrate tonight,” Miller concluded.