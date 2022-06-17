“We’re delighted to welcome Mohammad Amir back”: Mohammad Amir replaces Naseem Shah in Gloucestershire for T20 Blast 2022

Mohammad Amir has replaced his fellow Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah in the Gloucestershire squad for T20 Blast 2022.

The T20 Blast in England has reached its halfway mark, and we have seen some thrilling cricket in the tournament so far. Gloucestershire have won four of their eight games in the tournament, and they are at the 4th position in the South Group.

Glenn Phillips has been the best player of the side, where he has scored 201 runs with the help of two centuries, whereas he has also scalped three wickets in bowling. David Payne has been the best bowler of the team. However, Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah will take no further part in the tournament.

Mohammad Amir replaces Naseem Shah in Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire have named a replacement for their Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah for the rest of the T20 Blast season. Naseem Shah went home to see his ill father, but the won’t be able to come back to take part in a training camp organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Fellow Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has been named the replacement by the Gloucestershire club. Amir played a couple of County Championship matches for the Gloucestershire earlier this season.

Gloucestershire has signed Mohammad Amir for remaining matches of T20 blast as replacement of Naseem Shah. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) June 16, 2022

Naseem Shah’s playing time for the Gloucestershire was limited due to his shoulder concern, but he played well in the matches he played. In T20 Blast, Shah scalped five wickets in three matches. Steve Snell, Gloucestershire’s performance director has appreciated the performances of Naseem Shah.

“Naseem Shah has shown incredible dedication and work ethic, despite some small issues meaning he couldn’t take the field as much as he and we would have liked,” Steve Snell said.

“It has been great to see him develop as a young man – his English has improved immensely, which is something he should be very proud of. We very much hope to see him back playing in Bristol in the years to come.”

Steve Snell has also expressed his delight on the signing of Mohammad Amir. He said that Amir is a proven International player and his arrival will be helpful in the rest of the campaign for Gloucestershire.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mohammad back to the squad. He’s a proven international performer and to have his experience available to us for the remainder of the Blast tournament will be invaluable,” Steve Snell added.