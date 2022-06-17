Cricket

“We’re delighted to welcome Mohammad Amir back”: Mohammad Amir replaces Naseem Shah in Gloucestershire for T20 Blast 2022

Mohammad Amir has replaced his fellow Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah in the Gloucestershire squad for T20 Blast 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

