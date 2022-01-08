West Indies vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean: When and where to watch WI vs IRE Jamaica ODI?

West Indies vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first WI vs IRE ODI.

The first ODI of Ireland’s tour of West Indies is all in readiness of beginning at the Sabina Park, Kingston, in a few hours from now. Part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, the ODI series will kick-start the international season in the island nation.

In the 12 ODIs that West Indies and Ireland have played against each other so far, West Indies have won 10 as compared to Ireland’s solitary victory which had come during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in Nelson.

Talking about the venue, the hosts have won 24 and lost eight out of their 33 ODIs at the Sabina Park in the last 38 years. Ireland, on the other hand, have won one and lost three out of their five ODIs here.

Ready to start 2022 with a bang at Sabina!🇯🇲 Let’s go boys!💪🏾 #WIvIRE #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/lhStNIP2lU — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 7, 2022

The two nations had last faced each other in a three-match ODI series a couple of years ago when West Indies had whitewashed Ireland 3-0 at home. Readers must note that West Indies have won their last six ODIs on the trot against Ireland.

West Indies vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean

As has been the case for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand and a few other nations in the last year or so, Ireland’s tour of West Indies 2022 isn’t available on television channels in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the whole tour at a nominal price. With Ireland slated to play three ODIs and a T20I on this tour of West Indies, Fan Code doesn’t have a pass for only the ODI series.

Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole series (three ODIs and a T20I), will have to pay INR 39 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. It is worth mentioning that the same is a 34% discounted price.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to follow this series on ESPN Caribbean on the back of a recently announced deal between CWI (Cricket West Indies) and ESPN. “We are delighted to grow our partnership with ESPN to include our home Internationals in the Caribbean, bringing the region’s favourite sports team, the West Indies, into millions of homes and mobile devices.

“This new addition to our long-standing partnership with the world’s pre-eminent sports broadcaster is providing greater access to more live West Indies international and regional cricket than ever before to fans across the region,” CWI CEO Johnny Grave said in a statement.

Meanwhile, fans of the Irish cricket team back home will be able to watch Jamaica ODIs on BT Sport.

Date – 08/01/2022.

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (local) and 08:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean) and BT Sport (Ireland and UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India), ESPN App (Caribbean).