Is RCB out of IPL 2022: Chances of RCB in playoffs 2022

Is RCB out of IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing their last Indian Premier League 2022 league match on Thursday.

Lucknow Super Giants beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs in Indian Premier League 2022 Match 66 has powered the former to the playoffs on the back of winning nine out of their 14 league matches.

Having joined Gujarat Titans in the playoffs, both the new franchises have sealed their respective berths with three franchises fighting for the remaining two spots assuming that nothing miraculous happens with the likes of Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The three franchises still in contention are Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers will be among the action first between these teams as they are scheduled to face table-toppers Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Is RCB out of IPL 2022?

Having started pretty well, Bangalore should have been in a better position than winning seven out of their 13 matches. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that their last league match of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL will practically be a knockout match for them.

A victory against GT will witness RCB finishing their league stage with 16 points from eight wins. All Faf du Plessis and his men would want from there on would be for Mumbai Indians to defeat Capitals in their last league match on Saturday.

Assuming that they lose to Gujarat, Bangalore’s chances will be all but diminish as far as IPL 2022 playoffs are concerned. In such a scenario, they would want MI to beat DC by a huge margin. In this case, another competitor for RCB would be the winner of SRH vs PBKS match.

A primary reason why Royal Challengers are somewhat dependent on results of other matches is their poor NRR (Net Run Rate). Out of the three teams in contention, Bangalore (-0.323) are the only ones to have a negative NRR as compared to Rajasthan (0.304) and Delhi (0.255). Therefore, Bangalore might fail to qualify even after winning against Gujarat because of their NRR.