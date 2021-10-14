“What a throw”: Shafali Verma’s direct hit on BBL debut amazes Wasim Jaffer

Shafali Verma’s direct hit: The Indian batter created an instant impact on her Big Bash League debut for Sydney Sixers.

During the first match of the ongoing seventh season of the Women’s Big Bash League between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixes in Hobart, Sydney Sixers debutant Shafali Verma’s pinpoint throw earned her team their only wicket after captain Ellyse Perry won the toss and chose to field in a 11-over match.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the sixth over when Melbourne Stars batter Elyse Villani pulled a Perry delivery towards Verma at mid-wicket. With non-striker Annabel Sutherland looking to sneak a run, it wasn’t to be as the ball had traveled quick and straight to Verma.

With only a stump to aim, Verma didn’t let the opportunity go waste as she caught Sutherland short of her crease with a pinpoint throw which hit the stumps on the full.

Verma, who has faced some criticism for her fielding in the recent past, earned applause from one and all with her effort at the Bellerive Oval today. Verma, however, couldn’t replicate a similar impact with the bat in hand as it was Sutherland who dismissed her for 8 (10).

Chasing a 100-run target, Sixers registered a 6-wicket victory with four balls to spare on the back of wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy scoring a match-winning 57 (27) with the help of 11 fours.

Shafali Verma’s direct hit on BBL debut amazes Wasim Jaffer

Twitter reactions on Shafali Verma:

SHAFALI! Welcome to the WBBL 😎 #WBBL07 — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 14, 2021

Well, we did expect #WBBL to help improve Shafali Verma’s fielding but not in the very first match!

Good stuff https://t.co/KiMnWuju2e — Zenia D’cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) October 14, 2021

Lightning quick! 😳💨 Word of warning, don’t run on Shafali Verma’s arm. #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/oUdAWceKbf — Brittany Carter (@_BrittanyCarter) October 14, 2021

