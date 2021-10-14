Cricket

“What a throw”: Shafali Verma’s direct hit on BBL debut amazes Wasim Jaffer

"What a throw": Shafali Verma's direct hit on BBL debut amazes Wasim Jaffer
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Not cutting him out of the team”: Mercedes makes it clear they still need Valterri Bottas' input
Next Article
"Kyrie Irving and Joe Tsai met at his La Jolla home, the message was sent": Brian Windhorst clarifies how Nets front office arrived at the decision to freeze their All-Star point guard
Cricket Latest News
"What a throw": Shafali Verma's direct hit on BBL debut amazes Wasim Jaffer
“What a throw”: Shafali Verma’s direct hit on BBL debut amazes Wasim Jaffer

Shafali Verma’s direct hit: The Indian batter created an instant impact on her Big Bash…