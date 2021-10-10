What happened to Raina: Why is Suresh Raina not playing today’s IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 vs Delhi Capitals?

Suresh Raina not playing: Chennai Super Kings haven’t made any change to their Playing XI for the first IPL 2021 playoff match.

During the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl. Whatever games we have played so far, the guys felt there was a bit of help for the seamers initially, it’s a tough wicket, but it could get better later on. We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like Dhoni, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also wanted to field first but wasn’t unperturbed by being asked to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“We are fine with the toss, but we’d have bowled first. Slightly nervous, but it’s part and parcel of the game. When you win games, the confidence level is high, but we’ll not take the match lightly,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Suresh Raina not playing vs Delhi Capitals?

Being asked about the changes made to their XI, Dhoni confirmed that they will be taking the field without making any changes to their Playing XI. The development means that batter Robin Uthappa will continue to play in place of vice-captain Suresh Raina.

Raina, 34, wasn’t part Chennai’s Playing XI for the last two matches due to a back niggle against Rajasthan Royals. It is due to the same reason that he is missing this all-important match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Capitals, on the other hand, have made a solitary change to their Playing XI by bringing in fast bowler Tom Curran for Ripal Patel.