What happened to Rohit Sharma: Why is Rohit Sharma not playing India vs South Africa Guwahati T20I?

The second T20I of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 in Guwahati witnessed India scoring their fourth-highest innings total in the format. With captain Rohit Sharma (43) losing the toss in a rare instance, India were asked to bat first by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

Opening the batting with vice-captain KL Rahul (57), Sharma played comparatively second fiddle to Rahul in a 59-ball 96-run opening stand. Not letting go of a solid foundation, Rahul and Sharma’s partnership was followed by former captain Virat Kohli (49*) and batter Suryakumar Yadav (61) putting together a marvelous 40-ball 102-run third-wicket partnership.

Veteran batter Dinesh Karthik (17*) also joined the party in the last two overs as India left no stone unturned in putting on board a potentially match-winning innings total of 237/3 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, India had to use the services of reserve all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed calling him on to the field as a substitute fielder for Sharma in the 12th over.

Sharma, was was unfortunate enough to be hit in the abdominal area after a ball ricocheted off wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s gloves earlier in the innings, had to walk back to the pavilion for a different reason altogether.

Readers must note that Sharma has perhaps become a victim of “dangerously high” humidity in Guwahati tonight. As a result, Sharma’s nose was bleeding. While the 35-year old player initially used a towel to stop the blood, he eventually decided to attain proper medical attention in the dressing room.

Sharma’s deputy and opening partner Rahul led India in the meantime. It is noteworthy that a “fit and fine” Sharma returned to the ground at the Barsapara Stadium to lead India in the last part of the match..