Highest T20I score by India: Highest score for India in T20 international history

Highest T20I score by India: Team India were all over the South African bowlers like a rash during the second T20I in Guwahati tonight.

The crowd at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was witness to an onslaught of the highest order from the bat of each of the five Indian batters tonight during the second T20I against South Africa.

Asked to bat first, it all began with some of KL Rahul’s delightful strokes upfront, as he alongside skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 37) stitched together a quick fire 96-run stand off mere 9.5 Overs, to lay a perfect platform for a huge total.

Post Rahul departing for a scintillating 28-ball 57 at a strike rate of 203.57, it was yet again time for Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22) to take the centre stage, and mesmerize the fans with some of his breathtaking shots all around the park, comprising 5 Fours and as many Sixes.

With former India skipper Virat Kohli (49* off 28) too coming of his own, the duo stitched together a scintillating 102-run stand for the third wicket off mere 42 deliveries, to help India comfortably go past the 200-run mark.

With wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (17* off 7) too playing a lovely cameo in the end, they eventually ended up posting a mammoth 237/3 after 20 Overs, which is also their highest total versus South Africa in T20Is.

Highest T20I score by India

Tonight’s total of 237/3 is now team India’s fourth-highest total in T20Is, with the highest ever total coming against Sri Lanka back in the year 2017, when they had managed to post 260/5 on the board after 20 Overs in Indore.

India also smashed a total of 38 boundaries – their second-highest ever in the format tonight, with the highest (42) coming off against Sri Lanka in the above mentioned contest.

Highest scores for India in T20 international history