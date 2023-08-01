With possibility of rain still on the cards the entire month, the third edition of The Hundred commences today onwards in Nottingham. While defending champions Trent Rockets men will face Southern Brave men at Trent Bridge in the evening, Trent Rockets women will lock horns against Southern Brave women earlier at the same venue.

Advertisement

Each team will play a total of eight group stage matches (four home and four away), which takes the overall tally to 64 (32 men’s and 32 women’s matches). All the match days would be double headers with women’s fixtures followed by men’s.

Each side will be awarded two points in case of a victory. The one with the maximum points or the side which finishes at the top of the table post the group stage, advances through to the grand finale straight away. The second and third team will battle it out in the Eliminator on August 26 (at Kia Oval), and the winner will join the table-topper in the final on August 27 at Lord’s.

Advertisement

However, how will the organizers arrive at a result in case of a rain truncated contest?

What Happens If The Hundred Is Rained Off?

Just like it is the case in most multi-team tournaments, a couple of points will be awarded to the winning team while in case of a washout due to rain, both the sides will be awarded one point each.

Having said that, the officials will make sure to ensure that playing conditions are optimum in order to arrive at a result with the help of DLS method. For that, a minimum of five overs or rather five sets of five deliveries each (25 balls) must be bowled by the defending team.

The Hundred Rain Rules For Knockout Matches

In case a result cannot be arrived during the Eliminator fixture of The Hundred due to rain, team with the higher group-stage ranking in the points table would advance through to the grand finale.

However, if a similar situation arises on the day of the final, there is a provision for a reserve day. In The Hundred 2023, if rain does not permit conduction of the final match on August 27 (Sunday), the match will take place on August 28 (Monday).

Advertisement

If even the reserve day is marred by a washout, then the team which had finished group stage as the table-topper will be declared as the ultimate winner of the tournament.