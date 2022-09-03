"What a final...What a win!!": Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals to lift The Hundred 2022 men's title

Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals in what was a perfect see-saw battle to lift their maiden ‘The Hundred’ title at Lord’s.

With very little to separate between the table toppers, it is the Trent Rockets who have ultimately managed to hold on to their nerves to defeat the Manchester Originals by 2 wickets and lift ‘The Hundred 2022’ title at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

En route a rather modest target of 121 in the 100 designated deliveries, the Rockets nearly crumbled under the pressure of the finale tag, as despite easier said than done, it was a matter of a couple of hits to ace the chase.

While they needed mere 46 runs off the final 40 deliveries, and six wickets in hand, it boiled down to 11 needed off the final set of five deliveries to win the title. However, back-to-back handsome boundaries off the bat of their skipper Lewis Gregory (17* off 6), saw them home with a couple of deliveries to spare.

A comparatively better batting side on paper, none of the Trent batters however managed to get along with their innings, with Dawid Malan (19 off 18) ending up as their highest scorer on the night.

Having said that, almost all of them did chip in with invaluable under twenties, to somehow huff and puff towards their destination.

Four of the Originals’ six bowlers in the night managed to scalp two wicket apiece, with an overall good enough performance. However, a couple of ordinary deliveries bowled by Richard Gleeson (18-7-28-0) during the final set of five deliveries of the match meant that they had to ultimately settle as runner-ups.

Earlier, on the back of exceptional spells from pacer Sam Cook (20-11-18-4) and left-arm spinner Samit Patel (15-5-23-3) helped the Rockets restrict the Originals to 120/9 after 100 deliveries.

Cook was adjudged the ‘Hero of the match’ for his match-winning performance with the ball.

