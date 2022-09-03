Cricket

“What a final…What a win!!”: Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals to lift The Hundred 2022 men’s title

"What a final...What a win!!": Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals to lift The Hundred 2022 men's title
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Charles Barkley willing to give up nearly $30 million due to retirement commitment
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"What a final...What a win!!": Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals to lift The Hundred 2022 men's title
“What a final…What a win!!”: Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals to lift The Hundred 2022 men’s title

Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals in what was a perfect see-saw battle to lift their…