What is a Nightwatchman in Cricket: Umesh Yadav dismisses nightwatchman Craig Overton in his 1st over of Day 2 at The Oval

Umesh Yadav dismisses nightwatchman: The Indian fast bowler made early inroads on the second day of the fourth Test today.

During the second day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India fast bowler Umesh Yadav continued from where he had left off last evening.

Playing a Test match after more than eight months, Yadav was successful in picking the biggest English wicket in captain Joe Root (21) in the penultimate over of the match.

Bowling only his first over of the day, Yadav picked his 150th Test wicket when England’s Craig Overton (1) edged the ball to India captain Virat Kohli at first slip in his attempt to cut a short delivery from the bowler.

It is worth mentioning that Overton was promoted to No. 5 as a nightwatchman last evening to see out the last nine deliveries of the day. A nightwatchman is a specialist bowler who is promoted in the batting order to protect a specialist batsman when only a few overs are left for stumps.

Yadav, who appears to have gained his rhythm despite a lack of match practice, continued to make inroads into the English batting lineup as he accounted for Dawid Malan’s (31) wicket in the same spell as the hosts lost their fifth wicket for just 62 runs.

How Twitterati reacted:

