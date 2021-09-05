Virat Kohli runs against England Test series 2021: Moeen Ali dismisses Virat Kohli as England regain control in Oval Test

Virat Kohli runs against England Test series 2021: The Indian captain was dismissed a few runs short of another Test half-century.

During the fourth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, England captain Joe Root’s decision of introducing his deputy Moeen Ali into the attack for the first time today resulted in India captain Virat Kohli’s dismissal.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 111th over when spin being introduced into the attack for the first time in the day proved to be an excellent decision for the home team.

In what was a delivery which drifted and not turned, Kohli’s defensive prod saw him edging the ball to England fast bowler Craig Overton at first slip. Resuming from his overnight score of 22, Kohli walked back to the pavilion after scoring 44 (96) with the help of seven fours which included a couple of glorious drives through the off-side against the English pacers.

With Kohli becoming the third Indian batsman to get out in the morning session today, it has denied the visitors of batting England out of the match.

While India still have four wickets in hands, they only lead by 214 runs and that a batting collapse would hand the advantage to England. With wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur in the middle, India would be hoping for them to power their lead to be in vicinity of 300 runs.

Having scored 218 runs in four Test at an average of 31.14 and a strike rate of 46.48, Kohli is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer (fourth-highest among Indians) in this series.

Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli:

Chalo, template toh toota. Edged behind again, but to a spinner for a change. #INDvENG — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) September 5, 2021

Virat Kohli must hate his outside edge. Now Moeen Ali has found it #IndvsEng — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 5, 2021

It’s been Birmingham’s morning… — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) September 5, 2021

