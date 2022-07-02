What time is tea today in cricket: India vs England session timings 5th Test Day 2

India vs England session timings 5th Test Day 2: A total of 50.3 overs remain to be bowled at Edgbaston today.

Players have resumed play after a couple of rain breaks on the second day of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India at Edgbaston.

Going by the weather prediction in the city for the rest of the day, there are comparatively lesser chances of rain pouring down. With the rain probability being in vicinity of 30%, all the stakeholders would be hoping for rain gods to remain kind by allowing uninterrupted play for the remainder of Saturday.

India, who have managed to pick a wicket before both the rain breaks today, have dismissed the opposition’s opening batters cheaply. Captain Jasprit Bumrah, whose name has already been etched in history due to his batting heroics in the morning session, has also picked a couple of wickets in Alex Lees (6) and Zac Crawley (9).

the way bumrah is bowling, bumrah is going to take some convincing to take bumrah off #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 2, 2022

India vs England session timings 5th Test Day 2

While some 15 overs were lost on the first day of the match yesterday, close to 26 overs have been lost to rain today. It is noteworthy that the second session is currently in play today.

Resuming at 03:15 PM (local time), the afternoon session will be played for 105 minutes before players break for tea. Hence, tea will be taken at 05:00 PM. A 20-minute interval will be followed by a 111-minute evening session. Furthermore, there will be an attempt to bowl a total of 50.3 remaining overs in these sessions assuming that rain doesn’t play spoilsport again today.

As far as the timings for Indian audiences are concerned, the second session will be played between 07:45 PM – 09:30 PM. A 20-minute tea break will be followed by the third session between 09:50 PM – 11:41 PM.

Considering how late play will continue (till 07:11 PM) in Birmingham, one can’t rule out the possibility of bad light stopping play.