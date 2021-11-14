What time is the cricket match today in England: 2021 T20 Cricket World Cup schedule and fixtures

2021 T20 Cricket World Cup schedule: Only a solitary match is left in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

After 44 matches being played across four venues in two countries for 26 days, the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will culminate with the final match in Dubai tonight.

While one of the favourites didn’t even qualify for the semi-finals, another one was knocked out in the first semi-final. The only unbeaten team had to face its maiden loss in the second semi-final. The development means that even this edition of the T20 World Cup won’t see an unbeaten team lifting the trophy.

Another similarity from the last T20 World Cup held in India in 2016 is that no Asian team has qualified for the final despite the World Cup being conducted in the sub-continent. Despite a lot of talk around visiting teams finding it challenging to cope up with the Asian conditions, it is amazing how they have dominated these two T20 World Cups.

Who is going to get their hands on that coveted trophy and reign as #T20WorldCup Champions, 12th Man Army? Wishing our Trans-Tasman s, Kyle Jamieson and @Gmaxi_32, the very best. Good luck, mates! #PlayBold #T20WorldCupFinal #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/ma6K7zkZ5z — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 14, 2021

2021 T20 Cricket World Cup schedule

In the first semi-final between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, New Zealand scored as many as 57 runs in three overs to seal a 167-run chase with an over to go.

Quite similarly, Australia accumulated a total of 50 runs in the last three overs to seal a 177-run chase with an over to go. Both New Zealand and Australia won by 5 wickets to enter the final.

Hence, the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final will witness in the resumption of the Trans-Tasman rivalry after New Zealand and Australia having last played against each other earlier this year.

ICC T20 World Cup final match – New Zealand vs Australia at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time is the cricket match today in England – 02:00 PM (Sunday).

What time is the cricket match today in Australia – 12:30 AM (Monday).

What time is the cricket match today in New Zealand – 03:30 AM (Monday).