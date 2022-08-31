Cricket

“When a person of his ability gets injured…”: Kapil Dev warns Indian team around Hardik Pandya’s unavailability

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has said that the injury to Hardik Pandya can hamper the balance of the Indian team.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
F1 Circuit Zandvoort 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Main Race?
Next Article
‘Arrogant’ Wilt Chamberlain compassionately took out time to call a dying 16-year-old every week
Cricket Latest News
India vs Hong Kong OTT app for free: Asia Cup 2022 live streaming and telecast on which channel
India vs Hong Kong OTT app for free: Asia Cup 2022 live streaming and telecast on which channel

India vs Hong Kong OTT app for free: The SportsRush presents before you the timing…