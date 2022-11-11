When is final match of T20 2022: Pakistan final match date 2022 World Cup

Pakistan will be facing England for the first time in this World Cup.

Pakistan and England will face each other for the eighth time in the last two months in the final match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, their last clash of the year in the shortest format will hold the highest importance for what’s in store for both the teams.

With both Pakistan and England having won a T20 World Cup once in the past, the winner of this match will join West Indies to become only the second cricketing nation to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Depending on the events which take place in the final match, it could add a whole new dimension to their three-match Test series in Pakistan next month in spite of a completely different format.

Only the second Pakistan-England World Cup final, it will be played exactly 30 years after the first such instance where Pakistan had emerged as the triumphant side to life a World Cup for the first time. Coincidentally, that tournament was also played in Australia.

Furthermore, it is no secret that quite a few similarities have already been drawn between the two tournaments in spite of them being played three decades apart of each other. Pakistan, whose appearance in the final has come as a massive astonishment for one and all (including their fans), will have to better their game to a large extent then they have played thus far in order to outplay this English team.

Pakistan at the 1992 ODI World Cup 🤝 Pakistan at the 2022 T20I World Cup pic.twitter.com/aDvZfN5XTR — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 7, 2022

Pakistan final match date 2022 T20 World Cup

The all-important match of the eighth edition of T20 World Cup will be played at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13 (Sunday). Readers must note that it is going to be the third T20 World Cup final for both Pakistan and England. Hence, other than a team lifting the trophy for the second time, there will also be a team losing their second T20 World Cup final.