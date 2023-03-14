“Paise toh mil rahe hai”: Shahid Afridi mocks Shoaib Akhtar for earning money despite not playing Legends League Cricket 2023 matches

It would be an understatement to say that former Pakistani cricketers are enjoying their time in Qatar during the ongoing third season of the Legends League Cricket. Representing Asia Lions, the likes of Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Amir are among seven Pakistanis taking part in LLC 2023.

Having entertained their fans across formats during their respective international careers, Afridi, Akhtar and Misbah are leading from the front to become a source of jocularity across social media platforms these days.

Afridi, who brutally trolled Akhtar over his recent comment on Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, is leaving no stone unturned in being part of hilarious content. If truth be told, it is a jovial bond lasting over numerous years between these cricketers that allows them to joke around with each other without thinking about the consequences.

It is noteworthy that 154 out of 224 Akhtar’s international matches across formats have come with Afridi also in the Playing XI. Furthermore, Akhtar has represented Pakistan 27 times under Afridi including both his last T20I and ODI in 2010 and 2011 respectively.

Shahid Afridi mocks Shoaib Akhtar for earning money despite not playing Legends League Cricket 2023 matches

In another hilarious incident, Afridi mocked Akhtar for earning money despite not playing any LLC 2023 match thus far. Akhtar, who considers himself to be born unfit, has had multiple knee issues since time immemorial. Perhaps it is due to another similar knee concern that Akhtar has missed the first two matches of the tournament.

“Shaby ke poore chances hai ki yeh koi match nahin khelega. Aur main batayun, khush hai! Paise toh mil rahe hai [There’s a strong possibility of Shoaib not playing any match. Let me tell you that he’s happy because he’s earning money nevertheless],” Afridi said on a vlog posted by Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar, who arguably runs the most successful YouTube channel among all other former Pakistani cricketers, also accepted another dig by Afridi gleefully. “Soch poore match mein teri video YouTube ke liye hi ban rahi hai. Isi tarah hi rakhna apne aap ko [You have to think that you are recording a YouTube video throughout the match],” Afridi said in a viral video on Twitter.

Second-highest LLC 2023 run-scorer as of now, even Misbah didn’t leave an opportunity of making fun of Akhtar go waste. When the latter was telling Afridi about Misbah undergoing an hour-long net session which included a couple of batting stints, Misbah was quick to retort on the lines of “Jiske andar jitni jaan hai [Only the one who can train longer trains longer]” before everyone burst out laughing.

Asia Lions unbeaten after first round of LLC 2023

Basically a triangular series, LLC 2023 has witnessed Lions dominating to be the only unbeaten team after the first round. Batting first on both the occasions, Asia defeated India Maharajas by 9 runs before beating World Giants by 35 runs at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium last night.