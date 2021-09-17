“Extremely disappointed”: Babar Azam disheartened by New Zealand’s abrupt abandoning of Pakistan tour

Babar Azam disheartened: The Pakistani captain has backed their security agencies after New Zealand’s abandonment of white-ball tour.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, former captain Shahid Afridi and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar are among the many prominent personalities who have expressed disappointment at the sudden abandonment of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan 2021.

The delay in toss ahead of the first ODI in Rawalpindi was followed by an update that players of both the teams have been asked to remain inside their hotel rooms. It was after half an hour or so that NZC (New Zealand Cricket) and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) issued official statement regarding the visitors deciding to abandon the tour.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 is Safe & Proud nation. Postponing series is absolutely Sad news for whole Nation. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 17, 2021

New Zealand, who had last played international cricket in Pakistan in 2003, were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively with a second-string squad.

Babar Azam disheartened by New Zealand’s abrupt abandoning of Pakistan tour

Azam took to social media platform Twitter to not only express his feelings after being devoid of playing in front of home spectators but also backed their security agencies.

“Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!,” read Azam’s tweet.

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

In 11 ODIs against New Zealand, Azam’s 415 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 41.50 and 81.85 respectively which includes one century and three half-centuries.