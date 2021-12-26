Who are Indigenous Australian cricketers: How many indigenous cricketers have played for Australia?

Who are Indigenous Australian cricketers: The SportsRush brings you the List of Indigenous cricketers who have represented Australia.

Scott Boland made his test debut against England in the Boxing Day Test. He became just the 4th indigenous Australian to don the baggy green. Before Boland, only Jason Gillespie, Ashleigh Gardner, and Faith Thomas have donned the baggy green. In terms of male cricketers, he is just the second one.

Scott Boland is of the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria. Faith Thomas was the first indigenous cricketer to represent Australia, she made her Australia debut in 1958. Jason Gillespie was the first Australian indigenous male cricketer to don the baggy green. Gillespie scalped 259 test wickets in just 71 games for Australia, whereas he also scored a double-century.

James Sutherland, former Cricket Australia CEO did talked about the inclusion of Indigenous cricketers under his tenure.

“At the highest level we would love to see the Indigenous talent coming through and really knocking on the door for Australian selection,” he said during his tenure.

A total of six players from Indigenous tribes have represented Australia in any format of the game. Short, who grew up in Katherine in the Northern Territory was the last Australian to do so.

List of Indigenous cricketers to represent Australia:-

1. Faith Thomas

2. Jason Gillespie

3. Dan Christian

4. Scott Boland

5. Ashleigh Gardner

6. D’arcy Short

The first Indigenous man to pull on the Baggy Green since Jason Gillespie 🖤💛❤️ Congratulations, Scott Boland! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mAL1PmJftS — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 25, 2021

Who are Indigenous Australian cricketers

Indigenous Australian cricketers are those cricketers who come from the Indigenous Australian tribes. Indigenous Australians are people with familial heritage to groups that lived in Australia before the British colonization. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are the Indigenous peoples of Australia. They are not one group, but rather comprise hundreds of groups that have their own distinct set of languages, histories, and cultural traditions.

The term Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples or the person’s specific cultural group is often preferred, though the terms First Nations of Australia, First Peoples of Australia, and First Australians are also increasingly common. The efforts of Indigenous cricketers were instrumental in the years ahead of the creation of one of the greatest international rivalries in world sport: The Ashes.