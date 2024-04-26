McLaren Boss Zak Brown Becomes Test Driver to Help out Lando Norris

Lando Norris once decided to launch his own brand in the karting world. This ambition from the McLaren driver led to the formation of LN Racing Kart. Now, to move his brand in a new direction, Norris approached Zak Brown for being a test and development driver, to which the latter could not say no.

The McLaren CEO agreed to help the star driver of his team with all his experience and take their bond to the next level. “When @LandoNorris called me and said he was looking for test and development driver for his karts, I told him I knew just the person. I had a blast!”, wrote the 52-year-old on Twitter (now X).

Back in 2021, Norris collaborated with the OTK Kart Group, an Italian company who are one of the leaders in the karting industry, to start his brand. The McLaren driver shares a close bond with the OTK Group and found adequate help from them in finding his footsteps in this venture.

Interestingly, during his karting days, Norris used the chassis planned, designed, and manufactured by this group. Now, together with them, the British driver strives to provide young talents with the best karts in terms of quality and technology.

As the McLaren boss appeared to collaborate with Norris, fans, and fellow members of Quadrant had a request for the former. They wished to see Brown take on Norris in a kart race powered by Quadrant.

Lando Norris and Zak Brown’s relationship

Lando Norris and Zak Brown share an amicable relationship on and off the track. During the off-season, or whenever away from the paddock, the duo often takes to the golf course and tries out something different.

Be it Netflix’s Drive to Survive, or their social media accounts, the duo are frequently seen collaborating against the likes of Carlos Sainz, Carlos Sainz Sr., and many more.

Lando Norris started his F1 career with McLaren back in 2019, and throughout his journey in the sport, Brown has been a wholehearted supporter of him. Respecting this love from the CEO and his faith in McLaren, the driver from Bristol has committed his long-term future with the British team.

Norris already had a long-term deal till the end of 2025. However, at the start of this year, he signed another multi-year extension to seal his future after the Woking team showed a great performance jump last season.