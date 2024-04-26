“This Is Horrible”: NFL World Joins Giants, Patriots in Mourning the Loss of 28-Year-Old Korey Cunningham

28 year old former NFL lineman, Korey Cunningham passed away as reported by the New York Giants. He was found in a deceased state in his home. He lived in New Jersey and played in multiple premier NFL franchises before succumbing to foot injuries and finding himself unable to continue professional football.

The police investigators have ruled out foul play as per the latest updates from ESPN. Although, the cause of death has not been disclosed. Several teams and players have reacted to the saddening news. The Giants were the first ones to report the news:

The New England Patriots, where Cunningham also spent some time after being drafted by the Cardinals, also mourned his untimely passing:

Cunningham played for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college. In fact, he was a captain for the program. Even they were shocked and saddened by the passing of this upbeat and lively 28 year old.

Fans, players, all were heartbroken to come to terms with such a young player finding such an unfortunate fate. Here are some reactions from social media:

Giants Defensive Coordinator spoke out:

It was unanimously faced with a state of disbelief since all the people who knew him could only remember his lively persona and ability to light up a room. And thus, such a pure soul gone at such a young age. According to RLS media, he was also involved with an entrepreneurial effort called, K5 Logistics.

Korey Cunningham: Big Country Fisherman

Korey Cunningham went by the nickname ‘Big Country’ due to his massive frame. When he was in 3rd or 4th grade itself, his baseball coach started calling him with that name. Cunningham was a big fan of fishing and outdoor activities. Combining his size and his interests, he got the nickname, Big Country.

He attributed his taste for country music and fishing and even hunting to his small town upbringing. In an interview with Lisa Matthews, the lineman revealed he graduated with 65 people with him in a small country town.

Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, Cunningham played in the league for 5 years. He played in 31 games in that time and played across three different teams. Five weeks ago, he shared a post on Instagram sharing his training pictures and videos along with a quote. It said, “I can’t afford to be chilling. I need to change mine and my family’s life for the better.” We, at TheSportsRush, mourn the loss of such a young man.