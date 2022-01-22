Who gets IPL auction money?: Does IPL auction money go to the player?

Who gets IPL auction money?: The players from across continents get themselves registered at a certain base price ahead of an IPL auction.

The IPL season is back and it promises to be as exciting as ever, despite the COVID-19 scare refusing to bade farewell from peoples’ lives. With the 15th season of India’s lucrative league just around the corner, as many as 1,214 players have reportedly registered themselves for the imminent auction, which includes 896 Indians and 318 overseas players. The list comprises 270 capped players, 903 uncapped, and as many as 41 players from Associate nations like the Netherlands, Oman, UAE, Scotland, and Nepal.

As per Cricbuzz, at least 200 players (off 1,214) are likely to go under the hammer at the auction table, if the ten franchises were to have the maximum permissible number of 25 players in their squad.

While the fate of the players rest on the franchises, a total of 49 players have put themselves in the highest base price amount bracket of INR 2 Crore, which includes 17 Indians and 32 Overseas Cricketers.

The important question which arises in the minds of Cricket fans, is whether or not the bidding price is actually entirely received by the player concerned or not.

To begin the answer with, each player is assigned a base price which ranges from INR 20 Lakh to INR 2 Crore, which is decided by the players themselves before they register themselves at the auction.

The bidding starts at the base price and the highest bid eventually becomes that player’s salary. The player is the sole claimant of the bidding amount, and no one else but him is entitled to that sum.

The final price price however, is adjusted after deduction of relevant taxes.

Also, in case of overseas players, the BCCI pays 20% of the player’s salary for that season to that particular player’s home board. The amount is deducted from BCCI’s central revenue pool and not from the particular player’s salary. As per the existing system, the BCCI and the remaining franchises share the central revenue amount at 50:50 ratio.

Do players get full amount despite not playing all/some IPL matches?

The player gets the entire bidding amount (post taxes) if he’s available for the entire season, even if the team management has decided not to play him at all.

In case a player gets injured before the start of the league, the franchise doesn’t have to pay anything. However, if the player is not available for a few matches after the league has started, he is entitled to be paid on a pro-rata basis.