List of players in IPL auction 2022: Full IPL 2022 registered players list

The first list of players for the upcoming mega auction of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League comprises of a grand total of 1,214 players. As compared to a whopping 896 Indian players, there are 318 overseas players.

While 207 capped players are enlisted themselves for this mega auction, there are 903 uncapped players and 41 from Associate nations. Readers must note that this list will now be sent to all franchises who will eventually propose a shortlisted list which will be made public a few days before the auction.

Set to be a mega auction after four years, as many as 49 players have put themselves in the highest base price bracket of INR 2 crore. In addition to 17 Indian players in this list which comprise of the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and others, there are 32 overseas players as well.

There is no hiding to the fact that an Indian player such as Iyer might attract arguably the highest bid in IPL 2022 auction due to him also being a potential captain.

So @henrygayle hasn’t registered for the #IPLAuction2022 auction. I guess it means we have seen the last of Gayle, the player, at the IPL. If indeed so, it is time to stand up and applaud one of the finest and most charismatic players at the IPL. He was a big part of its growth — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 22, 2022

IPL 2022 auction will be conducted without the presence of tried and tested players like veteran West Indies batter Chris Gayle, Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc and the English trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran to name a few.

List of players in IPL auction 2022

Base Price – INR 2 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Paddikal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Machant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith.