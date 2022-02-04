Who will win today ICC U19 World Cup Final match: Who is expected to win England U19 vs India U19 match?

England U19 vs India U19: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the ICC U19 World Cup Final match.

England U19 will lock horns against India U19 in the league game of the ICC U19 World Cup. The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. The game will be live on Star Sports from 6.30 PM IST on 5 February 2022.

Who will win today ICC U19 World Cup Final match: England U19 vs India U19

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has been great for batting in the first innings, and it tends to get slower in the second half.

England U19 preview

England U19 are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and they would want to take the final step. Tom Prest and Jacob Bethell are brilliant top-order batters, whereas they have scalped five wickets each in bowling as well. Will Luxton and George Bell have played some useful knocks in the middle-order. Joshua Boyden has scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, whereas Rehan Ahmed has scalped 12. James Sales and Thomas Aspinwall needs to improve their performances in this game.

Probable XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest, James Rew, Will Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden.

India U19 preview

India U19 are also unbeaten in the tournament, and they are playing their 4th straight final. The best asset of this Indian team is that they don’t rely on a single individual. There has been a new hero for the Indian team in every game. Yash Dhull, Raj Bawa, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have scored a century each, whereas Bawa and Raghuvanshi have been good with the ball too. Vicky Ostwal has been India’s best bowler, whereas Ravi Kumar and Rajvardhan Hangargekar have also supported him well.

Probable XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sandhu, Dinesh Bana, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

Match Prediction

India U19 will be the favourites to win this game.