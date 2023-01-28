India Women vs England Women T20 Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch INDW vs ENGW U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final?

The final match of the ongoing inaugural ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup will be played between India Women and England Women in Potcheftsroom tomorrow.

Although India registered pretty much a one-sided victory over New Zealand in the first semi-final yesterday, England triumphed over Australia in a dramatic manner after successfully defending 100 runs. While India have lost one out of their six matches in the tournament thus far, England are the only team to have maintained a superb unbeaten streak till now.

One of the four venues for this world event, Senwes Park will be hosting India for the third time. Readers must note that they are yet to lose a match here. England, meanwhile, have won five matches at this stadium in this competition. It is noteworthy that both the semi-finals were played at the same ground on Friday.

India Women vs England Women T20 Live Telecast Channel in India and England

The first two rounds of ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 were neither available for television viewing in India nor in England. However, the knockouts comprising semi-finals and final will be available in both the countries.

Star Sports Network, ICC’s (International Cricket Council) Global Broadcast Partner, will be televising the match for the Indian audiences. With the timings of the match set to clash alongside India vs New Zealand second T20I in Lucknow, Star have allotted only one channel for this match, i.e., Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Unlike all other international matches televised by Star, India Women vs England Women World Cup final won’t be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that streaming platform FanCode will be live streaming the match just like it did with all the matches of this World Cup.

English fans (UK & ROI) will be able to watch the final match on tried and tested Sky Sports Cricket. People, who would want to live stream the match, will be able to do so on ICC.tv.

Date – 29/01/2023 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 11:45 AM (England) and 05:15 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports Select 1 HD (India), Sky Sports Cricket (UK & ROI), Fox Sports (Australia), ESPN+ (USA) and ESPN (West Indies).

Online platform – FanCode (India), ICC.tv (UK & ROI, Australia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka USA, West Indies, Pacific Islands, South East Asia, Continental Europe and Latin & South America) and Kayo Sports (Australia).