North Sound Antigua weather: What is the weather forecast for India vs England U19 World Cup final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium?

North Sound Antigua weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for IND vs ENG World Cup final.

The final match of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 is being played between India U-19 and England U-19 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, captain Tom Prest (0) became the second English batter to be out for a single-digit score following opening batter Jacob Bethell (2).

Sharing the new ball with Rajvardhan Hangargekar, left-arm India pacer Ravi Kumar made early inroads into the English batting lineup reducing them to 18/2 in the fourth over.

left arm quicks have been known to start well in world cup finals for india #U19CWC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 5, 2022

Playing a YODI against each other for the first time in West Indies, India and England eyeing a fifth and second U-19 World Cup respectively.

North Sound Antigua weather

The last thing which players and fans want in a World Cup final is for weather to play spoilsport. Although it has been a sunny day in North Sound till now, the same might change as the day progresses.

If the weather forecast according to AccuWeather is to be believed, it is around two different time periods in the day that rain is expected to pour down over the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium today.

As far as the rain prediction is concerned, it will predicted to be around 50% throughout Saturday. Hence, it shouldn’t be a surprise if rain forces players to halt briefly during the course of the match. It is worth mentioning that ICC (International Cricket Council) have arranged for a reserve day to complete the final.

Hourly weather at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

11:00 AM – 26 degree (Partly Sunny).

12:00 PM – 27 degree (Partly Sunny).

01:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy with showers).

02:00 PM – 27 degree (Partly Sunny).

03:00 PM – 26 degree (Partly Sunny).

04:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy with showers).

05:00 PM – 25 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

06:00 PM – 24 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

07:00 PM – 24 degree (Mostly Cloudy).