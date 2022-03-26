Who will win today Indian Premier League match: Who is expected to win Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the IPL 2022 game.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in the league game of the IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams met in the final last year, and they would want to start this season with a win. The game will be live on Star Sports from 7.30 PM IST.

Who will win today IPL 2022 match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has always been brilliant for batting. There are very short boundaries on this ground, whereas the outfield is fast as well. Both teams would want to bowl first because of the dew factor.

Chennai Super Kings preview

Chennai Super Kings won the title last year, and they would want to replicate it. Ruturaj Gaikwad won the orange cap last season, whereas this season he will have a new partner in Devon Conway at the top. Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa will take care of the middle-order, but Moeen Ali will miss this game. Ravindra Jadeja is the new captain, and he is the ace all-rounder of the side. DJ Bravo and Adam Milne will lead the pace bowling, whereas Maheesh Theekshana can get his opportunity as a spinner.

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Adam Milne, Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders preview

Kolkata Knight Riders lost in the final last year, and they have a brand new squad for this season. Shreyas Iyer has been roped in as captain of the side, and he will need assistance by Nitish Rana, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Iyer at the top-order in batting. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine will again be the star all-rounders of the side. Both of them can change the game with both bat and the ball. Tim Southee will lead the pace attack, whereas Varun Chakravarthy will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are the favourites to win this game.